Liga MX: Ricardo Salinas Pliego “defends” Jorge Campos and leaves TUDN secret

After the great performances he has had Guillermo Ochoa With the Mexican National Team, the debate about who is the best goalkeeper who has played in Liga MX is reignited, when compared with “the Immortal ”Jorge Campos.

In search of people’s opinion, TUDN launched a survey on networks, although they “forgot” to include Jorge Campos among the options, so Ricardo Salinas Pliego, president of Grupo Salinas and owner of TV Azteca, decided to leave in defense of the “Immortal”.

“We are going to do the homework for those from @TUDNMEX and @TUDNUSA … they missed putting @Innmortal_ #JorgeCampos from @AztecaDeportes and @Azteca Can you help me share and answer? That the thing is even … not little by little @martinolimx, @GarciaPosti and @LRZague? “

Salinas sent this message along with a poll where they placed Jorge Campos, Guillermo Ochoa, Oswaldo Sánchez and Pablo Larios, so that the fans could choose the best goalkeeper.

This message came in response to the tweet from TUDN USA, where they only placed the other three candidates, leaving out Campos, who works in “the competition”

The best Mexican goalkeeper in history is … – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 4, 2021

