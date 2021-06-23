Liga MX: Ricardo Salinas Pliego assures that there is no interest in buying Cruz Azul

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of Aztec TV and the Mazatlán FC team from the MX League, categorically denied that there is interest on the part of his group to buy Cruz Azul, after the latest rumors prior to the start of the 2021 Opening Tournament.

I am NOT GOING TO BUY THE BLUE CROSS, nor to participate in any way with the team, I wish them all the luck in the world (except when they play against Mazatlan FC), I congratulate them on their championship and that’s it “, was the message from Ricardo Salinas Sheet.

It was through his social networks where the president of the Salinas Group, assured that there is no interest on his part to seek to buy the Cementeros team, or to be part of a group of investors together with the children of López Obrador.

I am NOT GOING TO BUY THE BLUE CROSS, nor to participate in any way with the team, I wish you all the luck in the world (except when you play against @MazatlanFC ), I congratulate you on your championship and that's it. I ask the "reporters" not to fuck around and raise me up so absurd false pic.twitter.com/MwWBkW2hL4 – Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) June 23, 2021

Ricardo Salinas Pliego also lashed out strongly against the reporters who invent this type of version, asking to avoid that type of news that is absurd and only seeks controversy.

Today more than ever, Cruz Azul is a symbol of Mexico. Symbols are not for sale; on the contrary, in Cruz Azul we will still have many stories to write and titles to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/Z2GyYJPYAy – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) June 22, 2021

The owner of Mazatlán FC assured that he is focused only on his team, so he congratulated Cruz Azul on his championship and sent them his good vibes, except when they measure up to his club.

