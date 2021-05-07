Liga MX: Ricardo Ferretti’s ironic response to the signing of Florian Thauvin with Tigres

The UANL Tigres coach Ricardo Ferretti was questioned about the arrival of the French player, Florian Thauvin, a situation that does not interest him, since he is already leaving the team and in case of his arrival, he will not have the opportunity to direct it.

Ferretti, at a press conference prior to the playoff match against the Rojinegros del Atlas, was questioned about the possible arrival of the World Champion player.

“Nor am I going to use it, “I didn’t ask for a player, so it doesn’t fit me, it doesn’t come to me. Ferretti said.

Thauvin, a Marseille player, ends his contract with the Ligue 1 team during the summer and according to some sources, rejected offers in Italy and England to take the Tigres team.

Ferretti will not have the opportunity to meet the Frenchman in the event of the signing, so his response was beyond ironic.

