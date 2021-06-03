Liga MX: Ricardo Ferretti would take Leonardo Fernández to Bravos de Juárez

In the absence of official confirmation, Ricardo Ferretti, former coach of the UANL Tigres, will be the new coach of the Bravos de Juárez and in addition to arriving with Miguel Ángel Garza as manager, he would arrive with some players from the feline team.

According to rumors, Leonardo Fernández, a Tigres player, who would not be considered by Miguel Herrera, could reach Bravos along with Tuca.

Leo would not have a safe place in Tigres, as the new coach, Miguel Herrera, has already commented that he prefers Nico López over Fernández, so his departure from the Felinos has been up in the air.

With ‘Tuca’, Leo Fernández did not have the desired role either, however, in a squad like Juárez FC, Fernández would be the undisputed starter.

According to rumors, it would be 15 million dollars that the border team would pay for the Uruguayan player Leonardo Fernández, a 22-year-old midfielder.

In addition to Leo Fernández, players like Luis Rodríguez, Javier Aquino and Guido Pizarro have sounded to follow the path of Tuca towards Juárez.

