Liga MX: Ricardo Ferretti is vaccinated against Covid-19 amid applause (Video)

After being eliminated in the playoffs of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti, the now former technician of the UANL Tigres, came to receive the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

However, the vaccine was not the only thing he received. “El Tuca” Ferretti upon arrival at one of the vaccination centers in the municipality of Santa Catarina, Nuevo León, as those present recognized his tremendous career with felines.

When Ferretti arrived at the vaccination center, the workers and people present greeted the Brazilian coach to applause, for all he accomplished with the Tigers in the last decade.

They welcome Tuca to applause! Ricardo Ferretti went to get the second dose of the # COVID19 vaccine and received it amid a shower of applause. #ABCDeportes

92.1 FM and 660 AM pic.twitter.com/npGCWSJVfF – ABC Deportes MX (@abcdeportesmx) May 10, 2021

Ricardo Ferretti revealed that he would not continue in the UANL Tigres since before the end of the regular phase of the 2021 Clausura Tournament, closing his long career by being eliminated in the playoffs.

During his time with the royal team, “el Tuca” Ferretti managed to win five league titles, one MX Cup, three Champion of Champions and one CONCACAF Champions League.

