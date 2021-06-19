Liga MX: Ricardo Ferretti confesses the reasons for his dismissal from the UANL Tigres

After starting his new challenge with the Ciudad Juárez Braves, the former technical director of the UANL Tigers, Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti He clarified that he does not feel betrayed by the felines, however, he affirms that there were negative people in the institution that led to his departure.

“Not because as time went by they gave me other explanations, so I had to accept them, I wanted to stay but things took a different course.”

“Maybe the last tournament, being in the playoffs, not qualifying for the league, maybe the style was not what they wanted, that is, many points that they told me and well, one is not a centenary to like him. all, naturally people who are positive are not going to waste their time, but negative people were the ones who influenced my dismissal at one point, “he told TUDN.

On the other hand, Tuca Ferretti, defended his most recent signing, Hugo González, who has been criticized since his stay at Rayados de Monterrey.

“I knew him in the national team the times I had the opportunity to coach, I had him and for me he is a great goalkeeper, what is true is that the Monterrey fans do not forgive in these things, both Tigres and Rayados do not forgive and things begin to grow and grow and many times they crucify one, it can be a coach or it can be a player I remember Elías Hernández, Dario Burbano and many players who come to Monterrey and come from another place and crucify a player because of a situation. Monterrey is a very complicated sporting city in that sense ”, he pointed out.

