Liga MX: Reveal date and schedule of the Champion of Champions 2020-2021

With the Semifinals about to be defined in the Clausura 2021 between Cruz Azul, Pachuca, Santos and Club Puebla, Liga MX has already announced the venue, dates and times for the Final of the Champion of Champions of the 2020-2021 Season.

The Club León, monarch in the Clausura 2020, will wait for the winner of the Clausura 2021 Tournament to define the new champion of champions in Mexican Soccer, a tournament that was ‘revived’ a few seasons ago.

It will be the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California, the stadium that will host the game between Club León and the champion of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, a match that will be played on Sunday, July 18 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets for the Champion of Champions Final will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 28 at 10 am PT via axs.com and by calling 877.3GALAXY (342.5299). Fans can sign up for a special presale, starting Thursday, May 25, by visiting www.lagalaxy.com/cdcinterest.

The game will be televised live on Univision and TUDN, the number one sports network on Spanish-language cable.

The 2021 LIGA MX Champion of Champions winner will face reigning MLS champion Columbus Crew in the third edition of the Campeones Cup, the battle between the MLS champions and the LIGA MX. Campeones Cup is scheduled to take place the week of September 27 and will be played at New Crew Stadium, which will open this year in Columbus, Liga MX reported in its statement.

