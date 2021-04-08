Liga MX: Representative of Nico ‘Diente’ López looks for a new club

The Uruguayan attacker of the Tigres de la UANL, has not had the desired participation in the Clausura 2021 and for this reason his representative is already looking for a new team for the next tournament, because he knows for a good reason that the player is not to Ferretti’s liking.

In an interview for Marca Claro, Vinicius Prates, the player’s representative, revealed that they are already looking for a new club for the player, who wants to continue in Liga MX.

“I see that it is time for us to try a loan. The world market is in recession due to the pandemic. Nico wants to play. It is time for the club to get its money back by investing. The coach does not like Nico, that is a fact.” Said his representative.

Nico López, who arrived for the Clausura 2020, has not had the desired prominence in Liga MX and has only played 23 games, of which he has started 12 and has scored 10 goals.

“Nico is happy, he is showing good performance on the field of play during the championship. What bothers us a lot is the lack of respect from the coach, I don’t understand why he asked to hire the player but he is respected. I don’t understand.”

Nico López could get out of loan to a team abroad or in Liga MX, since his future also depends on Tigres.