Liga MX: Reporter denounces harassment in the Puebla vs Pumas UNAM match

The party de Puebla vs Pumas de la UNAM left great disappointments on and off the court, because in addition to the insipid goalless draw and the mess presented in the stands where a man hit a woman, now it comes to light that on the outskirts of the Cuauhtémoc stadium, the reporter for Canal 13 de Puebla, Monserrat Gómez she was harassed by a Pumas fan.

While doing a live link as a final part of the match coverage, Monserrat Gómez suffered harassment by a fan who wore the T-shirt of the Pumas of the UNAM, who took advantage of the reporter’s distraction to kiss her on the cheek.

The reporter, keeping calm and professionalism, ‘endured’ the offense of this fan, continuing to give her report and arguing that ‘anything could happen’ while being live.

A few hours after the game, Gómez posted the video on his social networks, denouncing the insecurity to which women are exposed.

This was what happened yesterday during my live link after the duel between @ClubPueblaMX and @PumasMX … another example of the lack of respect of some men towards women! I WAS WORKING!

