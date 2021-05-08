Liga MX Repechage: Possible rivals in the Liguilla for classified teams

This Saturday starts the round of Repechage in the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, phase in which the last four classified to the League, where they are already waiting for you Cruz Azul, Club América, Puebla and Rayados de Monterrey, the top four ‘seeded’ on the Leaderboard.

With a ‘world’ of combinations that the four meetings can throw up, the qualified teams already know who their rivals could be in the round of Fine Roomsl, leaving the following scenarios for each team.

The day begins today with Atlas vs Tigres, in addition to Santos vs Gallos de Querétaro, a match that could define the first crossing of the Quarterfinals, this only if the feathered win the match, as they would be located in position 8, facing to Cruz Azul.

Possible rivals of the classified teams: Cruz Azul: Pachuca, Chivas, Tigres, Toluca or Gallos. America: Atlas, Pachuca, Chivas, Tigres or Toluca. Puebla: León, Atlas, Pachuca, Chivas, Tigres or Toluca. Rayados: Santos, León, Atlas, Pachuca or Chivas. Santos: Rayados León: Rayados or Puebla Atlas: Rayados, Puebla or America. Pachuca: Rayados, Puebla, America or Cruz Azul. Chivas: Rayados, Puebla, América or Cruz Azul. Tigers: Puebla, America or Cruz Azul. Toluca: America or Cruz Azul. Roosters Cruz Azul. DATES AND TIMES OF THE GAMES OF THE CLOSING 2021 REPECHAFT Atlas vs Tigres

Saturday May 8. 19:00 hours. Jalisco Stadium. Santos vs Gallos

Saturday May 8. 21:15 hours. TSM Stadium. Leon vs Toluca

Sunday May 9. 19:00 hours. Leon Stadium. Pachuca vs Chivas

Sunday May 9. 21:15 hours. Hidalgo Stadium.

