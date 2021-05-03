Liga MX Repechage: Combinations for the National Classic in the Liguilla

The phase of Repechage is almost defined in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, since it only remains to define if the Pumas or the White Roosters of Querétaro will occupy position 12 of the General Table, so three of the four crosses of the reclassification are already defined, leaving the possibility that the National Classic between Club América and Chivas is repeated in these Quarterfinals.

As happened in the Liguilla of the previous tournament, America and Guadalajara could see each other again in the first stage of the Fiesta Grande, where the creams were eliminated in the Apertura 2020 with the famous ‘Chicotazos’ by Cristian Calderón.

Also read: Liga MX: The 2021 Guardians repechage crosses were defined

Now, five months later, azulcremas and rojiblancos would face each other if there are some combinations in the Repechage, which would be the triumphs of Santos and Atlas in their keys, in addition to Chivas and Tigres surpassing their crosses in reclassification.

With these results, the table of positions would be rearranged and would be as follows: Cruz Azul América Puebla Rayados Santos Atlas Chivas Tigres

In such a way that the Quarterfinals would have the following crosses:

Cruz Azul vs Tigres América vs Chivas Puebla vs Atlas Rayados vs Santos

Also read: Issa Vegas shows off her rear with a tiny string swimsuit