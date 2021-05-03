Liga MX Repechage: Chivas will seek to break negative streak against Pachuca in Hidalgo

The repechage crosses were defined in the Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League and the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will have to face the Tuzos del Pachuca in the Hidalgo Stadium, a place that has been quite complicated for the rojiblanco team in recent years.

The last time the Sacred Flock beat the Tuzos del Pachuca in the gentleman it was in the Opening Tournament 2017, where the rojiblancos beat the Hidalgo 3-1.

Also read: Cruz Azul is not favorite for the title in the Clausura 2021; America and Rayados surpass it

After this meeting, Guadalajara adds two draws and a defeat against Pachuca when they visit the Hidalgo Stadium. In addition, in the last seven meetings at “la Bella Airosa”, the Flock has only been able to win once, with two victories for the Tuzos and four draws.

In addition, in the last 10 meetings overall (at Akron and at Hidalgo), Chivas has won one match, to Pachuca’s four wins and five draws.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: