Liga MX: Repechage and Liguilla, qualified at the moment and results they need

With two games pending from previous rounds, in addition to all the games from the next three rounds to be played, the Liga MX 2021 Closing Tournament has already traced the path that some clubs will have to follow to reach their mathematical classification at the League or the phase of Repechage in this contest.

With a month of competition ahead, Cruz Azul and Club América are the only safe guests at the Fiesta Grande in the MX League, also ensuring their direct ticket to the Liguilla, while the rest of the teams are still alive, although for some it is only a matter of time before their mathematical elimination is consumed.

The Clausura 2021 of Liga MX could be divided into four parts; direct qualifiers (Cruz Azul and América), direct Liguilla applicants (Rayados, Puebla, Santos, Atlas and León), Repechage applicants (Toluca, Gallos, Mazatlán, Xolos, Pumas, Tigres, Pachuca, Chivas and FC Juárez ) and those that are on the way to be eliminated (San Luis and Necaxa).

Repechage and League, qualified at the time and results that need Qualified to the League:

Blue Cross: The Machine is the leader of the competition and only Club América can dethrone them. The next day they face each other, although this duel would not define the leadership, it would take them 5 points ahead. They need 2 points to tie second place at least, and 6 to tie first place, as long as they beat America.

America club: The Eagles are 2 points behind the leader, a victory against Cruz Azul would place them as the boss of the tournament with 6 points left to play. They need 4 points to tie the second place minimum.

Repechage Zone:

* Rayados: Monterrey has almost tied a ticket to the Repechage, the regios need to add a point of twelve that they have left to dispute. The Gang aspires to a direct ticket to the Liguilla. To do this, he would have to add 6 of the 12 points and not depend on other results.

They close with Pachuca, Chivas, Tigres and Mazatlán FC.

Puebla: The Strip has to keep up with this close of competition. The poblanos have in their hands the direct classification to the Liguilla, for this they must add the 9 points that remain and not depend on other results.

They close with San Luis, Pumas and Santos.

Santos Laguna: The Warriors are hopeful of getting a direct ticket to Liguilla, but for that they depend on other results and winning the most points. The task of the lagoons is to resume their winning rhythm and stay in the Repechage zone, since only 6 points separate them from last place.

They close with Toluca, Pachuca and Puebla.

Atlas: The Rojinegros have lost their good streak in the Clausura 2012, falling in the standings. The Foxes are only 2 points away from reaching direct Liguilla, but it depends on the defeats of Santos and Puebla to aspire to this, a situation that could occur in the direct match between Laguneros and Poblanos on the last day.

The task of the Atlas is to add at least 5 points, a figure that would surely have it in the Repechage.

They close with Mazatlán, Chivas and Necaxa.

Club Leon: La Fiera is closing with the whole tournament; 4 wins in the last 5 games back them up. The Esmeraldas still aspire to get a direct ticket to the Liguilla, but their main objective is to stay in the Repechage zone and for this they need to score at least 6 points to ensure their place in the Repechage without depending on other results.

Closes with FC Juárez, Mazatlán FC and Querétaro.

Toluca: The Devils have to score 6 points to ensure the Repechage. The Devils have a very difficult tournament closing and come with a negative streak to this final stretch.

They close with Santos, América and FC Juárez.

Queretaro: Same story as the Lion, but the Gallos need to add their 9 points to secure the ticket, in case they leave points on the road they could be displaced by Tigres and Pachuca, teams that could leave them out of the play-off zone.

Closes with Necaxa, FC Juárez and León.

Mazatlan FC: The purple team achieved a gold victory in their last game against Xolos, adding 3 points that put them in the play-off zone. Mazatlán FC has no margin of error in this tournament closing and will have to add 9 points to tie a ticket and not depend on other results. All the teams below them in the table aspire to surpass them in points.

Close with Atlas, León and Rayados.

Cougars: The University students no longer depend on them at this time, as they can still be surpassed by the UANL Tigres who have a pending match. The Pumas have to win their 9 points and hope that the results of other teams will favor them, or else, surpass the Xolos de Tijuana in goal difference, a team that has the same points and goal difference, but a better offensive production.

Close with Tigres, Puebla and America.

Eliminated at the moment:

* Tigers: Those of the U de Nuevo León have it ‘easy’, they must close by winning their 4 games and will be in the Repechage. They have one game left against Pumas, a direct rival in their fight to get into the Repechage.

Close with FC Juárez, Pumas, Rayados and Chivas.

Pachuca: The first that no longer depends on himself; Los Tuzos has to add up his 9 points and wait for combinations of results. Hidalgo have high odds because there will be direct crosses in the middle of the table.

They close with Rayados, Santos and San Luis.

* Chivas: Same story as Pachuca, although those of the Flock have one point less and a pending match. Guadalajara aspires to 22 units in the Clausura 2021. A figure that would surely put him in the play-off zone. Chivas’ advantage is that they face three direct rivals in the Repechage zone, who could be overtaken in points.

Close with Tijuana, Rayados, Atlas and Tigres.

Atlético San Luis: With 12 units, Atlético are practically out and need a miracle to qualify. The ‘colchoneros’ from Potosí need to win their 9 points and wait for various combinations.

They could be eliminated in the next round if they do not win and Pumas and Tijuana add 3 units.

They close with Puebla, Cruz Azul and Pachuca.

* FC Juárez: Same situation as San Luis, although the Braves have a pending game, which could put them fully into their dream to reach the playoffs. If the Braves have 2 victories in their next 2 games, the Frontiers will add ‘flavor’ to their tournament finale. If they win the 4 pending games, their place in the Playoffs would be almost assured with 23 units.

They close with Tigres, León, Gallos and Toluca.

Necaxa: The Rays are virtually eliminated. With 10 points, Necaxa would have to win their 2 pending matches and expect too many combinations at the end of the tournament, including many draws.

Repechage duels at the moment: Santos vs Pumas Atlas vs Xolos León vs Mazatlán Toluca vs Gallos

