Liga MX: Reopening of the Azteca Stadium will leave an important economic spill for Cruz Azul and America

After a long wait, the Cruz Azul Machine and the Eagles of Club América will be able to reopen the doors of the Azteca Stadium to welcome their respective fans in the second leg matches of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 Tournament.

This situation not only benefits Eagles Yet the Machine counting on the support of its people in search of the passage to the semifinals, but it will also mean an important economic spill just with the sale of tickets.

According to information from “El Economista”, it is expected that the return duels of the quarterfinals will leave around six million pesos altogether for the box office concept, with three million for each team.

The Liga MX authorized the opening of the Azteca Stadium in 25% of its total capacity, which would be just over 20 thousand fans in each match, however, this amount of tickets will not be sold since both clubs will give preference to their subscribers that were affected by the cancellation of the Clausura 2020.

In its report, “El Economista” indicates that around 8 thousand tickets will be put on sale by America, which have a price of 250 and 500 pesos, with an average value of 375 pesos; Therefore, if all the tickets were sold, the club would be entering the 3 MDP mentioned.

So far, the Cruz Azul Machine has not yet reported what the price of its tickets will be, but it is expected that they will be similar to those presented by América.

Cruz Azul will host the Red Devils from Pachuca this Saturday, May 15, while América will host the Tuzos from Pachuca on Sunday 16.

