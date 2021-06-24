Liga MX: Renato Ibarra would continue in Atlas de Guadalajara one more season

The Colombian footballer Renato Ibarra, would continue to defend the shirt of the Guadalajara Atlas on the MX League the next Apertura 2021 Tournament, after not entering into the plans of the Argentine Club América Santiago Solari.

According to information from different media from Perla Tapatia, Renato Ibarra would have accepted a salary reduction to continue the next campaign with the Rojinegro team.

The Colombian attacker came to the Atlas team by way of a loan in the 2020 Guardians Tournament, for two seasons after not entering into the plans of the Eagles of America board that had Miguel Herrera as a coach.

A few days ago it was speculated that Renato Ibarra did not enter into plans with the Atlas, so many media assured that one of his possible destinations was Cruz Azul, something that Álvaro Dávila himself came to deny hours later.

A close source confirmed to me that the negotiations between America and Atlas for Renato Ibarra continue. The rojinegros want to keep the Ecuadorian in their ranks. We’ll see if the Eagles end up giving in. ⏳ – David Aguilar (@Davyrke) June 23, 2021

The controversial departure of Renato Ibarra from Club América occurred after the complaint of an alleged assault on his part, for which the Coapa board of directors decided to give him on loan to clean the club’s image.

