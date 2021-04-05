Liga MX: Renato Ibarra was acquitted of the case that led him to prison

After a year of having starred in a family problem in which an attack was reported for alleged blows to his partner, the former soccer player of the Club America, Renato Ibarra, was acquitted in the case that remained open, for which he was presented this Monday to the East Prison of Mexico City.

According to information published in the newspaper El Universal, Renato Ibarra went to the Oriente Prison in the company of some relatives and did not want to give any statement to the media present.

The lawyer of the now Atlas player, assured that they have reported the repair of the damage that had been agreed a year ago, so Renato’s visit to the East Prison was only to finalize the case.

Renato Ibarra had agreed to give an apartment to his former partner and children, a situation that the Ecuadorian has fulfilled, in addition to continuing to take care of his children.

It should be remembered that, after spending a week in prison, Renato Ibarra was released because his former partner dropped the charges after reaching an agreement with the footballer.

After being separated from Club América, the Eagles managed to accommodate him in the Guadalajara Atlas in a one-year assignment, which expires this summer, and in the event that the Rojinegros do not make the purchase option effective, Renato would have to report to El Nido to know your situation

