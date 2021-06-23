Liga MX: Renato Ibarra reinforcement of Tigres? The Ecuadorian ‘has no place’ in felines

The Eagles of America continue struggling to find accommodation for the Ecuadorian winger, Renato Ibarra, who ended his assignment with the Rojinegros del Atlas after a full season and the intentions of the creams are to achieve the sale of La Liebre and thus free himself from the salary of the South American.

Under this tenor, Ibarra has been linked again with the UANL Tigers, because according to information published in the newspaper Récord, the cats are still aware of the situation of the Ecuadorian.

Ibarra is totally ruled out in America, so now they have ‘revived’ an alleged interest of Tigres to get the services of the footballer, although his signing looks somewhat complicated for several reasons.

The arrival of Renato Ibarra to Tigres could not take place at this time, because before, the felines would have to free a place of Unformed player in Mexico, since they have 10 foreign players, this without counting the Ecuadorian Jordan Sierra, who is still linked to the institution but it has not been officially discharged.

In addition to having the quotas of foreigners saturated, the position in which Renato Ibarra works is overcrowded with cats, since Luis Quiñones, Florian Thauvin and Nicolás López are already considered on the right wing, who has completely filled the eye of Miguel Herrera at the start of the preseason.

With this panorama, the signing of Renato Ibarra from the UANL Tigres looks complicated for the Apertura 2021, so we will have to wait for the departure movements reported by the felines in the coming days.

