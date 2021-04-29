Liga MX: Reinforcement in sight; Néstor Araujo will be transferable

After three seasons in the Celta Vigo, the Mexican central, Nestor Araujo, could leave the celestial team in the following summer, since the intentions of the board of the Spanish team are to renew their defensive line, which would facilitate the sale of the Aztec team.

Celta is practically saved from relegation and wants to renew his squad, but for this he will have to make money and give way to some players, among them the former defender of Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna in Liga MX.

Araujo arrived in 2018 at Celta de Vigo in exchange for 7 million euros and a 5-year contract, establishing a termination clause of 40 million euros, which they do not intend to collect to facilitate their sale and recover a little of the investment made. .

Araujo’s future could be found in Liga MX or in the League of Spain itself, as Néstor has already been related to teams like Valencia in Iberian soccer, in addition to Chivas, América, Cruz Azul, Tigres and Rayados de Monterrey in Mexico.

Despite rumors that placed him as a possible reinforcement of these teams, Celta never had a formal offer for the Mexican, a situation that could change when the intention to make him transferable was announced this summer.

According to unofficial sources, Araujo would not look down on his possible return to Liga MX, so he would be willing to listen to offers from Aztec clubs.

