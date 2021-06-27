Liga MX: Reinforcement for Mexico? Christoffersen, he is the Mexico Danish player Chivas fan

The Mexican National Team could have a new prospect in its list of possible summoned with the Mexican-Danish soccer player, Louis Peña Christoffersen, a player born in Copenhagen, denmark, but with Mexican roots, as his father was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, the land of Chivas Rayadas, a team he is a fan of in the Liga MX.

Peña Christoffersen He longs to play with the Mexican National Team, because although he was already selected in the lower categories of Denmark, Louis has made it clear that his intention is to represent his father’s country.

Louis plays for Bröndby IF in the Under 19 category and is about to be released this summer at the end of his contract.

The footballer works as a mixed midfielder and has in his mind the goal of being recognized as the successor of Andrés Guardado, with whom he bears similarities in his football.

“We have been talking and my representative told me if he would be willing, but I hope I get the opportunity to go. I want to play with them ”, he commented in an interview for TV Azteca.

In 2018, ‘something about him’ was known because he lived closely with the Mexican national teams for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, who trained in the fields of his team.

“They trained in the field next door and I have photos with Chicharito and other players and they signed my shirt. I also went to watch the game at the stadium. It was a dream come true and one day I want to play for the Mexican National Team. I like the style of play in Mexico ”, he confessed.

In addition to his desire to play for the Mexican National Team, Louis revealed that he is a fan of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, whom he follows through videos on the internet, as he acknowledged that it is difficult to tune in to Liga MX from Denmark.

“I see the ‘highlights’ on the Internet because it is difficult to find the matches in Denmark. What I like about Chivas is its history and it was the first soccer jersey I had, “he commented.

THIS IS HOW LUIS PEÑA Christoffersen PLAYS

