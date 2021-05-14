Liga MX: Referee designations of the quarterfinals of the Guardians 2021

The second leg matches of the quarterfinals of the Liga MX 2021 Clausura Tournament and the matches this Saturday and Sunday already have designated referees and the four chosen center-backs are César Ramos, Fernando Hernández, Diego Montaño and Fernando Guerrero.

The first match of the quarterfinals will be between Puebla and Atlas de Guadalajara, followed by the match between Cruz Azul and Los Diablos del Toluca.

For Sunday, America faces Pachuca, while Rayados also plays his life against Santos Laguna at BBVA.

Arbitration appointments:

Pueblas vs Atlas:

Diego Montaño Robles Cental Referee Michel Alejandro Morales Morales Assistant One Michel Caballero Galicia Assistant Two Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava Fourth Referee Cirilo Arturo Cruz Hurtado VAR Leon Vicente Barajas Anzures AVAR

Cruz Azul vs Toluca:

Fernando Hernandez Gomez Referee Cental Jose Ibrahim Martinez Chavarria Assistant One Jose De Jesus Baños Caballero Assistant Two Oscar Mejia Garcia Fourth Referee Eduardo Galvan Basulto VAR Adonai Escobedo González AVAR

Rayados vs Santos:

César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos Referee Cental Alberto Morín Méndez Assistant One Enrique Martìnez Sandoval Assistant Two Oscar Macías Romo Fourth Referee Erick Yair Miranda Galindo VAR Fabrice Paul Plancon-jallet AVAR

America vs Pachuca:

Fernando Guerrero Ramírez Cental Referee Miguel Ángel Hernández Paredes Assistant One Marco Antonio Bisguerra Mendiola Assistant Two Luis Enrique Santander Aguirre Fourth Referee Jorge Isaac Rojas Castillo VAR Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán AVAR

