Liga MX: Referee designations for the first leg quarterfinals of Clausura 2021

This week the Liguilla of the Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League will start with the first leg duels of the quarterfinals, for which the Refereeing Commission of the Mexican Football Federation published the arbitration appointments.

The activity starts on Wednesday, May 12, with the duel between the Red Devils of Toluca and the Cruz Azul Machine, at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, for which Marco Antonio Ortiz will be the central referee, accompanied by Andrés Hernández and Enedina Caudillo as assistants, and Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán as the fourth official.

The next meeting is that of the Rojinegros del Atlas vs the Strip of Puebla, in the Jalisco Stadium, in which Luis Enrique Santander will take the actions of the game, with José Alfredo López and Michel Ricardo Espinoza as standard bearers, and Oscar Macías Romo as fourth. referee.

On Thursday 13 the activity begins with the Tuzos del Pachuca vs Águilas del América, in Hidalgo, where Eduardo Galván Basulto will be the center-back, Christian Kiabek Espinoza and Jonathan Maximiliano Gómez the assistants, and finally Óscar Mejía García as fourth referee.

Finally, Santos Laguna will receive a visit from the Rayados del Monterrey at the TSM Corona Stadium, where Jorge Isaac Rojas will be the center-back, accompanied by José Ibrahim Martínez and Jorge Antonio Sánchez as flag bearers, and Erick Jair Miranda as fourth official.

