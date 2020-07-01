Liga MX referee could have tested positive for COVID-19 (Photo: Gustavo Becerra / Cuartoscuro)

One more case of coronavirus could be confirmed in the mexican football. This case would be that of a referee of the Liga MX, whose name is not known for their right to privacy.

This information was released Paul Delgadillo, former Mexican referee, through his Twitter account. « Unfortunately, COVID-19 appeared in the Mexican arbitration, a whistle from Liga MX was infected, that out of respect for your privacy we omitted your name ”, he wrote.

Delgadillo urged the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) to test all the whistles of Aztec football. « It is essential that all referees be tested before starting all tournaments, » he urged.

The information was released through their social networks (Photo: Twitter / @PAULDELGADILLO)

It should be noted that the FMF or Liga MX have not ruled on it than what Paul commented. However, Infobae Mexico He spoke with a source from the agency and they have not been able to confirm or deny the information.

If the case is confirmed, he would be the first professional referee in Mexico to have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Also, would add 66 cases in Mexican soccer.

Total cases

Paul Delgadillo urged the FMF to test all the whistles of Aztec football (Photo: Miguel Dimayuga / Cuartoscuro)

The total number of positives for coronavirus in Mexican soccer amounts to 65 infected people. They include footballers, coaches, managers and club staff members.

According to Liga MX, the first case was that of Atlético de San Luis. It was on March 17 when the club president, Alberto Marrero, reported that it tested positive for COVID-19. On the 21st of the same month, Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, also confirmed his positive.

It was on May 12 when the first case of a footballer’s coronavirus was released in Mexico. The positive was that of César Enrique Bernal Ávila, defender of Tampico Madero of Ascenso MX.

Santos Laguna presented 15 positive cases (Photo: .)

May 21-23, Santos Laguna reported that 15 footballers were infected with the disease, among which was the goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco. Later, on June 6, the Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada He announced that he was also sick with coronavirus.

On May 22, the case of a player in the Chivas de Guadalajara. While on the 31st of that same month the case of a member of the staff of Blue Cross.

The Pumas three footballers added between the female and male staff. The player was announced on May 28 and the remaining two were informed on June 2 and 9, respectively.

Toluca reported seven positive cases on its campus (Photo: Daniel Becerril / .)

On June 6, Lion He noted that one of his players and a staff member were infected. The next day, June 7, Rayados de Monterrey He noted that a team member, without specifying the position, tested positive.

The next two days, on June 8, Toluca added seven infected members, without specifying the position. In addition, on June 10, a player from UANL Tigers and the striker Rogelio Funes Mori from Monterrey.

Similarly, on June 11, Necaxa rays They confirmed a case on their campus, without specifying their position. While on June 13, Puebla reported that a player, a member of the coaching staff and a staff person tested positive for COVID-19.

Cruz Azul announced 22 cases in its women’s and men’s squad in its latest tests (Photo: Twitter / @CruzAzulCD)

On June 14, Mazatlan FC He noted that a person from his coaching staff tested positive. While Blue Cross confirmed two cases of soccer players with COVID-19, announced on June 16 and 18, respectively. One of them was the Uruguayan scorer Jonathan Rodríguez.

Queretaro reported on June 22 that one of his footballers tested positive for coronavirus.

At the same time, Blue Cross he returned to carry out tests where he detected 22 new cases. The club reported on June 27 that 14 positives were detected in the female squad and eight more in the male squad (three footballers and five staff members).

