Liga MX: Referee appointments for the second leg of the Clausura 2021 semifinals

This weekend the finalists of the Liga MX 2021 Clausura Tournament will be defined, when the keys to the semifinals Cruz Azul vs Pachuca and Puebla vs Santos Laguna are defined.

Through its official site, Liga MX reported that César Arturo Ramos will be the central referee at Cruz Azul vs. Pachuca, to be played at the Azteca Stadium; with Alberto Morín and Enrique Martínez as flag bearers, and Diego Montaño Robles as fourth official.

For the other key, between Puebla and Santos Laguna, which will be defined in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, Fernando Guerreros will be the central referee, with Jose Ibrahim Martinez Chavarria and Andres Hernández Delgado as flag bearers, in addition to Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán as fourth official.

This Saturday, May 22, the first finalist will be known in the match between the Machine and the Tuzos, which will begin at 8:00 pm. While on Sunday his rival will come out, from between the Warriors and the Strip, in a meeting scheduled for 7:00 pm.

The series between Pachuca and Cruz Azul is tied without goals, while Santos managed to take a significant 3-0 lead against Puebla in the first leg.

