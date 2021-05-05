Liga MX: Referee appointments for the repechage games in the Clausura 2021

The final phase of Closing tournament 2021 League MX will begin with the reclassification round, where Santos Laguna, Rojinegros del Atlas, Emeralds of Leon, Tuzos del Pachuca, Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, Red Devils of Toluca, UANL Tigers and Gallos Blancos de Querétaro will look for four places to play in the league.

The Arbitration Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation has announced the appointment of the refereeing body for the four matches corresponding to the playoff phase in this Mexican soccer tournament.

Read also: Mazatlán FC would seek the arrival of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti

The referee Luis Enrique Santander will be in charge of taking the actions of the game between the Esmeraldas de León and the Red Devils of Toluca, to be held at the Nou Camp stadium in Leon territory.

While the hissing Sinaloan César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos will bring justice in the party of Rojinegros del Atlas against the UANL Tigres at the Jalisco stadium in the pearl of Guadalajara.

For his part, the collegiate Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava was appointed to whistle the match to be held at the Hidalgo stadium between the Tuzos del Pachuca and the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

Read also: Chivas: Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez received a special gift prior to his fight against Joe Saunders

Finally, the referee Fernando Hernandez will be in charge of managing the actions of the game in the lagoon region between Santos Laguna and White Roosters of Querétaro in the Santos Modelo territory.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content