Liga MX: Referee appointments for the 2021 Guardians first leg semifinals

The first leg matches of the semifinals of the Liga MX 2021 Clausura Tournament, matches that will be played this Wednesday and Thursday, already have designated referees and Luis Enrique Santader and Marco Ortíz will be in charge of taking the actions of the match.

The first match of the quarterfinals will be between the leader of the competition and the Tuzos del Pachuca, this Wednesday, May 19, while the Santos vs. Puebla will take place on Thursday.

Also read: Club América: Sebastián Córdova declares himself ready for the return against Pachuca

The quarterfinals left some controversial plays, so in the semis, it is sought that both the referee and the VAR do not steal the limelight and there is no room for controversy.

Arbitration appointments:

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul:

Luis Enrique Santander Aguirre Cental Referee Michel Alejandro Morales Morales Assistant One Jorge Antonio Sánchez Espinoza Assistant Two Oscar Macías Romo Fourth Referee Gerardo Martínez Bravo VAR Jorge Antonio Pérez DuránAVAR

Santos vs Puebla:

Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava Cental Referee Miguel Ángel Hernández Paredes Assistant One Christian Kiabek Espinosa Zavala Assistant Two Eduardo Galvan Basulto Fourth Referee Carlos Ayala Cuéllar VAR Oscar Mejia Garcia AVAR

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: