Liga MX: Red Devils of Toluca denies reinforcement requested by Rubens Sambueza

Rubens Sambueza ended up renewing his contract with the Red Devils of Toluca and ended up with the rumors that put him, once again, back in the ranks of Club América, showing his loyalty to the scarlet team, where he has had very good seasons despite his seniority.

The Argentine kept his word to continue in the Hell of Nemesio Díez, but the negotiations with the chorizo ​​box seem that they were not as simple as scarlet fans suppose, since Sambueza had made a surprising request.

Also read: Liga MX: And Cruz Azul? Jesús Corona has a new project and shows off his shirt

According to information revealed in the Mediotiempo column, Toque Filtrado, ‘Sambu’ would have asked that the Toluca board of directors sign his brother Fabián Sambueza for the Apertura 2021, a situation that was denied by the Diablo board.

Sambueza’s desire to play professionally in a team where his brother, current player of Junior de Barranquilla, plays in the Colombian League is unknown to no one, so Rubens wanted to fulfill that dream with the Diablos jersey.

Sambueza’s request would suggest what many intuit, Rubens’ retirement is close to becoming a reality, so the Argentine would have made an attempt to fulfill that old dream.

Fabián Héctor Sambueza plays as an attacking midfielder and can navigate the midfield and both wings.

Rubens’ brother has a valid contract until 2022 and is valued at 800 thousand euros, a situation that would have made it even more difficult for the choriceros to fulfill this’ new whim ‘of Sambueza.

Also read: Club América: Cuauhtémoc Blanco responds to Salvador Reyes after declaring himself his fan

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content