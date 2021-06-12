Liga MX: Red Devils of Toluca could lose two players for Apertura 2021

The Red Devils of Toluca have made official the renewal of Rubens Sambueza for the next tournament, however, they could still lose two of their important players for the 2021 Apertura; Raúl ‘Dedos’ López and Michael Estrada.

Raúl López also ends his contract this June 30 and his renewal is in the air, as there are some teams that seek to take over his services.

The 28-year-old right-back arrived at Toluca in 2020 and in two tournaments, he has become a fundamental piece of the starting team, playing 36 games with the Diablos team.

#DiablosTwitteros Rubens Sambueza will renew for one year with Toluca, there is an option to extend to two years. Raúl “Dedos” López, raised the interest of other clubs; not renewed yet and could leave. There are offers for Michael Estrada. – Adriana Maldonado (@AdriMaldonadoL) June 11, 2021

For his part, Michael Estrada has been in the sights of Boca Juniors for some time and in Toluca they would be waiting and analyzing the offers for the Ecuadorian soccer player.

