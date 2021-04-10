Liga MX: Red Bull would be analyzing more options apart from Necaxa

During the last weeks, the possible economic injection of Red bull, a company known worldwide, for its energy drinks; in Liga MX, however, he has invested in different sports, including soccer.

Despite the fact that the directive of the Ray has ruled out a possible sale, the journalist Fernando Cevallos, revealed on his social networks that the negotiations are advanced at the moment.

Read also: Spanish Classic: FC Barcelona loses two figures to face Real Madrid

According to the Mediotiempo portal column, ‘Tap Filtero ‘, it will be next May, at the owners meeting, that this proposal is presented on the table; However, the source reveals that they would be analyzing other options if Necaxa does not accept.

“Owners of the F1 team in which the Mexican Checo Pérez runs, a few days ago it was said that the investment could be in Necaxa, but do not rule out that they are looking at other options to put money in as Atlético de Madrid did with him. Athletic of San Luis “.

SOME HYDROCALID BULLS! ⚡ ➡️ According to different reports, Red Bull would have a franchise in Liga MX; the group is already making progress in the negotiations to acquire @ClubNecaxa ⚽ The group already owns: RB Leipzig

RB New York

RB Salzburg

RB Bragantino pic.twitter.com/gJZhKhiigt – La Octava Sports (@laoctavasports) April 8, 2021

Read also: Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane wants Messi to stay at FC Barcelona

The recent example is Atlético San Luis, where a large part of the club’s percentage is held by Atlético de Madrid. Red Bull has franchises in different leagues around the world such as MLS, Austria, Brazil and Germany.