Liga MX: Red Bull advances in negotiations to buy Necaxa

After in recent weeks there was talk that the whole of the Necaxa Rayos of the MX League could be bought by the international energy drink company Red bull, everything seemed to indicate that this would not happen, but now again this possibility has become a lot of noise.

According to information revealed by Fernando Cevallos of Bein Sports, Red Bull would have very advanced negotiations to be able to buy Rayos del Necaxa very soon.

“An MLS team is very close to having a younger brother in Liga Mx. The Red Bull group advances in the negotiations to buy Necaxa… ”, revealed the journalist in his networks.

It should be remembered that a few weeks ago the president of Necaxa Santiago San Román came out to deny the rumor, pointing out that everything was false and that they only wanted to destabilize the team.

However, if this possibility ends up materializing in the future, Necaxa would become part of the team group of the Austrian company such as: Red Bull Salzburg, in Austria; New York Red Bulls, in the MLS; RB Leipzig, in the Bundesliga; Red Bull Bragantino, in Serie A in Brazil; and Red Bull Ghana, which later became the West African Football Academy SC

