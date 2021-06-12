Liga MX reactivates the health protocol for the 2021 Apertura preseason

Mexican soccer clubs begin their preseason for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, so Liga MX again presented the sanitary protocol that must be followed during the preseason and for the start of the new championship.

Through an official statement, the Liga MX reported that the clubs will have to follow certain rules to play friendly matches in the preseason, in addition to the fact that the signings that join a new club will have to undergo a PCR test to be able to join the rest of the campus.

Also read: Club América announces Fernando Madrigal as reinforcement for Apertura 2021

“The protocol indicates that on the first day of restarting activities towards the Apertura 2021 Tournament, all players and members of the coaching staff must undergo a PCR test that, if positive, will lead to isolation, observation of the person and reevaluation until confirm a negative test result. “

“In this context, players who join at a later time (transfer from abroad, injury, etc.) must comply with the indicated test on the day of their reinstatement”

Liga MX also reported that all players will have to undergo a series of tests for the start of the tournament, and then perform them every 10 days throughout the competition.

“For the control of infections during the development of the LIGA BBVA MX Opening Tournament 2021, which will begin on July 22, the Clubs must carry out tests (PCR, antibodies or antigen, as indicated by the calendar) every tenth day”

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: