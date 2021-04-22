Liga MX: Rayos del Necaxa would not make big signings despite foreign investment

The sports director of the Rayos del Necaxa, Santiago San Román, assured that the club would not make large outlays of money to bring reinforcements and be more competitive in the MX League, despite the foreign investment from the United States, although he accepted that It will give the team more stability and allow you to maintain a strong player base.

In an interview for ESPN, the manager of Necaxa indicated that they will not go crazy or pay crazy money for players, despite the fact that they will have more to invest and make the team better in sports.

“From the sports side, we plan to bring players of a different profile, for an important backbone. We have been working on this historic alliance for Necaxa and Mexican soccer for a long time; hopefully the details are finalized to consolidate. We predict a good near future for the club. But it must be said, without a doubt we are going to build a competitive squad, better things will come, but we are not going to go crazy or spend money that we do not have, ”explained the necaxista leader.

“It will give us stability. Suddenly you were forced to sell a player to survive, today we can analyze it more calmly. Of course we will have a different worldwide exposure, in the United States, in Europe. The experience that they can provide us in financial matters. Hopefully everything goes well for Necaxa ”, he added.

In addition, he assured that Liga MX and Mexican soccer in general, is very attractive for foreign investors, since it has a series of conditions and advances that are not available in other leagues in South America.

“I think it is very attractive. The changes in the regulations have not helped in these situations but I consider that Liga MX is one of the best in the world, in structure and processes at the elite level. You go to South America and we are much more advanced. Do not rule out the neighbor to the north, the number one power in the world. This means that future plans can be seen between Mexico and the United States ”, he concluded.

