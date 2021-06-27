Liga MX: Rayos del Necaxa would be reinforced with Ángel Sepúlveda for the Apertura 2021

The Rayos del Necaxa will be reinforced with the Mexican forward Angel Sepúlveda from the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League, because the attacker ends a loan with the Queretaro team, he belongs to Xolos de Tijuana but would reach an agreement with the Aguascalientes club for his signing .

According to information from Fer Martínez from W Deportes, Ángel Sepúlveda will not continue with Querétaro for the next tournament, and everything indicates that his future will be with Necaxa, which has been very active in the current transfer market.

Read also: Liga MX: Jesús Corona and the great sacrifice he would make to renew with Cruz Azul

“#Necaxa. Ángel Sepúlveda ends his loan with #GallosBlancos. His future would be in Aguascalientes. ”, Revealed Fer Martínez on his Twitter account.

In the Clausura 2021, Ángel Sepúlveda with Querétaro scored 3 goals and gave 5 assists, according to data from the Transfermarkt portal.

Sepúlveda played 141 games with Querétaro, where he has managed to score 25 goals and give 20 assists.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content