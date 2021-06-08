Liga MX: Rayos del Necaxa would be close to signing Luis García del Atlante

The directive of the Rays of Necaxa inside of MX League, would be looking to get the services of the footballer Luis Arcadio García, to strengthen the team for the next 2021 Opening Tournament.

According to the sports journalist Luis Castillo of Record in Mexico, the board of the Aguascalientes team would have tied up the hiring of the attacker of the Colts in the MX Expansion League.

Los Rayos del Necaxa, which has been characterized in recent campaigns by hiring medium and low-profile players, would look for this Mexican striker to reinforce the attack of Guillermo Almada’s team.

Luis Arcadio García already has experience in the MX League wearing the Tuzos del Pachuca shirt, in addition to a long journey through promotion in Mexico, standing out in the last season with the Potros del Atlante.

Today that Necaxa is with new vigor, I will tell you. Luisfer Quintana will play in the rays and Luis García will also arrive at Necaxa. Damn fans ⚡️ are you excited about what is happening? – Julio ‘Profe’ Ibañez (@julioiba) June 1, 2021

