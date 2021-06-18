Liga MX: Rayos del Necaxa will have two reinforcements from Liga de Expansión MX

The Rayos del Necaxa continue to be armed for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League where they would be very close to closing Jesús Alonso Escoboza of Club América, but while they resolve that issue, the Aguascalientes club would already have two other reinforcements from Liga de Expansión MX.

According to information revealed by Erick López of TUDN, Necaxa will be reinforced with forward Luis García del Atlante and with Cimarrones midfielder Brian García.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez ‘scares’ his rivals in Liga MX for the 2021 Apertura

As detailed in the information, both are tied up and it would only be necessary for Necaxa to present them officially so that they begin to work with the team for the next season.

“Two more reinforcements for @ClubNecaxa Luis García forward from Atlante 28 years old. Brian García midfielder Cimarrones 23 years old. Both will arrive as reinforcements for the next tournament. ”, Erick López revealed in his networks.

Luis García is a youth squad for the Tuzos del Pachuca who plays as a forward for Atlante and who played 14 games last season in the MX Expansion League where he scored two goals and gave four assists.

For his part, Brian García played 15 games with Cimarrones, playing every minute of those games where he managed to score a goal and give an assist in the Expansion League last season.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content