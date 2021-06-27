Liga MX: Rayos del Necaxa will have a new loss for the Apertura 2021

The Rayos del Necaxa continue to prepare and arm themselves for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League between the ups and downs, and one of them will be the Chilean winger Juan Delgado who will leave the Aguascalientes team for the next campaign.

According to what was revealed by Juan Carlos Zamora of TUDN, Juan Delgado will leave Necaxa for the Apertura 2021, although he did not reveal what his destiny would be, if he would stay in Liga MX or leave.

Even in his official Twitter account, when answering questions from one of his followers about Delgado’s continuity at Necaxa, he pointed out that the player has already left, but did not give more details about it.

Juan Delgado arrived at Necaxa for the Apertura 2019 and since then he has played 58 games where he has scored 7 goals and has given 4 assists.

Everything indicates that Delgado is already out of Necaxa for the 2021 Opening of the MX League and only the official announcement of the club would be missing.

