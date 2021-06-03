Liga MX: Rayos del Necaxa seeks the signing of Agustín Obando from Boca Juniors

The Argentine footballer Agustin Obando of Boca Juniors of the Argentine Super League, would be on the radar of the board of the Rayos del Necaxa in the MX League, as a possible reinforcement for the next 2021 Opening Tournament.

According to information from the sports journalist César Luis Merlo of TyC Sports, the board of the Aguascalientes team would have launched a formal proposal to Boca Juniors for their player, who is only 21 years old.

The intention of the Rayos del Necaxa board of directors would seek to obtain the Argentine through a loan for one year, with a charge in favor of the Xeneizes and with a purchase option for the offensive medium.

The Rayos have new investors in the club so they are looking to form a competitive team for the next season, already adding elements such as Rubén González and Luis Fernando Quintana.

