Liga MX: Rayos de Necaxa makes the signing of Rubén “Oso” González official

The directive of the Rays of Necaxa inside of MX League, officially announced the return of footballer Rubén “Oso” González from the Club Leon, facing the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

Official! Champion of Cup and Super Cup MX with Rayos, Rubén “Oso” González returns to Necaxa for the Apertura 2021. Fuerza Rayos “, was the message of the club.

The board of the Aguascalientes team made the official announcement of its reinforcement through social networks, stating that it reaches the team in a definitive transfer from the León Club.

Rubén “Oso” González returns to the Rayos de Necaxa team after wearing the shirt from 2017 to 2019, where he saw one of his best versions in the league, managing to add a Copa MX championship and a Super Cup MX in 2018.

