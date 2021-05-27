Liga MX: Rayados would pay millions to Mazatlán FC to liquidate Sebastián Vegas pass

Rayados de Monterrey not only has a priority in the current transfer market and is to fully settle the debt that has pending to settle with Mazatlán FC, from the defender Sebastian Vegas ahead of the 2021 Opening of the MX League.

According to information revealed by Multimedios, Rayados wants to close once and for all that ‘debt’ with Mazatlán so that Vegas is its player in its entirety, but they will have to pay three million dollars.

As detailed in the information, in Monterrey they believe that the player is worth that amount of investment, but they believe that a solution to lower the price of the operation a bit would be to put a player in the middle and not give so much money.

However, in Rayados they will wait a bit to evaluate Sebastián Vegas’s situation, since the rumor has sounded that in Europe they are following him closely, but if Monterrey pays the letter in full, they will stay with him.

This is because he would have a new clause with La Pandilla and therefore they want to have him for a long time, taking advantage of the fact that he has been an important player in the season and Javier Aguirre has him in their plans.

