Liga MX: Rayados would have already informed Hugo González that he will leave the club

The directive of Striped de Monterrey would have already told Hugo González that he will not be contemplated for the Apertura 2021 and will not continue in the group as a whole, which is why they are still looking for a replacement in the goal.

According to Santiago Fourcade and the Chilean Elgueta, Hugo will no longer be Rayados’ goalkeeper and he has already been notified, so they are looking for a new club for the player.

For his part, Rayados continues to negotiate with Esteban Andrada, Boca Juniors goalkeeper who would also leave the Argentine team for the following season and the Liga MX club is the goalkeeper’s most advanced option.

Hugo González, who arrived at Rayados in 2017, could never convince the fans to be the one and after some ‘bad games’, he filled the patience of the fans, who were waiting for his departure from the club.