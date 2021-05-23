Liga MX: Rayados wants Brayan Cortes, Colo Colo goalkeeper, as reinforcement

Chilean goalkeeper Brayan Cortés, Colo Colo goalkeeper, would be in the sights of the Rayados de Monterrey for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of Liga MX, they would be contemplating a guardian change on their bow in the next semester.

Thus, according to César Luis Merlo, the Chilean goalkeeper would be one of Rayados’ options for the 2021 Apertura, since one of the areas to be reinforced is the goal.

Also read: Camilo Vargas; how much is it worth and how much does the goalkeeper who ‘seek’ América and Rayados charge

Cortés, Colo Colo’s starting goalkeeper, has played with the Cacique team since 2018 and has also been a goalkeeper for the Chilean National Team both in the senior and lower categories.

Cortés has a contract with the Chilean team until December 2022, so Monterrey will have to pay for his transfer and according to Transfermarkt, it is valued at 1.4 million dollars.

In addition to Cortés, Monterrey would be interested in Camilo Vargas and Esteban Andrada, Boca Juniors goalkeeper, so the future of the goal is not yet defined.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content