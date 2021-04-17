Liga MX: ‘Rayados, the rival to beat for América and Cruz Azul’, affirms Moisés Muñoz

The Eagles of America and the Cruz Azul Machine will meet face to face on this 15th day of the MX League, being the most anticipated match in the present Closing tournament 2021 and with the overall leadership at stake.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘W Sports‘, former goalkeeper Moisés Muñoz pointed out that Azulcremas and Celestes should pay attention to the Rayados from Monterrey as the rival who can prevent them from reaching an eventual end.

“The fairest thing would be that these two teams will reach the final. If someone can sneak in, it is Monterrey, but in Mexican soccer anything can happen,” he said.

In addition, the now TUDN commentator confessed the details that he experienced in the final of the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, where they managed to win the title in the hands of the Cruz Azul Machine.

“There was a moment where there was confusion and there we took the opportunity to tie the game. Only Corona was focused but most were beaten,” he said.

