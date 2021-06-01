Liga MX: Rayados says goodbye to Avilés Hurtado with an emotional video

Forward Avilés Hurtado has stolen the eyes in the transfer market in Liga MX heading to Opening tournament 2021, upon confirmation of his transfer to the Tuzos del Pachuca team from the Rayados de Monterrey.

After confirming his arrival at the Bella Airosa team for next season, the Gang team has dedicated an emotional farewell message to the Colombian attacker on social networks.

Through Twitter, the people of Monterrey released a video with the best moments that forward Avilés Hurtado experienced defending the colors of the Rayados de Monterrey, accompanied by the following words.

“Avilés, thank you very much for your commitment to the #EnLaVidaYEnLaCancha Team. We wish you success in your future projects!” They wrote.

It should be noted that Avilés Hurtado leaves the Rayados de Monterrey after four years in the Monterrey team, where he played 114 games in all competitions, adding 29 goals and 18 assists, lifting a Liga MX title, two MX Cups and the Liga de Concacaf Champions.

