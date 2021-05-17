Liga MX: Rayados puts all its players ‘under evaluation’

The Rayados de Monterrey fell to Santos Laguna in the quarterfinals and were left out of Guardianes 2021 with a goal in injury time, which angered the fans and the board, who will take action on the matter.

According to journalist Diego Armando Medina, the board of directors ended up “angry” after the removal of the royal team and sent an overwhelming message to the entire squad.

“They are all under evaluation.” “Stay tuned for your phone numbers and we will inform you about your immediate future in the next few days.” The directive would have told you this morning.

With this, there could be a clean-up in the institution and some players who did not measure up to be in Rayados would be released.

Players like Avilés Hurtado, Dorlan Pabón and Hugo González, are the main ones pointed out for their poor performance in the tournament and could leave the team.