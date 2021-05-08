Liga MX: Rayados prepares reinforcement in response to the signing of Tigres

Less than an hour after being officially announced as the super signing of the season with the UANL Tigres, the arrival of Florian Thauvin would have already generated the reaction of the eternal rival, the Rayados de Monterrey, who would be preparing the hiring of a reinforcement to compete with the felines.

According to the report of the narrator of TV Azteca, Christian Martinoli, ‘your sources’ from the team Rayados from Monterrey They would have ensured that the situation ‘would not stay like this’, so hundreds of followers began to speculate with a signing by The gang.

“My” sources “Rayadas, tell me that this is not going to stay like this …” published Martinoli.

The tweet from the Azteca communicator seemed to be just a joke, because minutes later he brought up the team of his loves, the Red Devils of Toluca, assuring that in the case of Chorizo ​​Power, ‘things were going to stay that way’, a clear mockery of the little economic power of the Mexican club.

However, after receiving messages in which they asked him to stop ‘selling smoke’ with this type of comment, Martinoli reiterated that it had been his sources who had given him the information that they would not stay that way, in reference to the super signing of the felines.

Rayados fans took Martinoli’s comment very seriously, asking for the arrival of Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona or Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, a footballer who is released this summer, but who aspires to continue competing in Europe.

