Liga MX: Rayados makes the signing of Erick Aguirre official

The Rayados del Monterrey continue with their preparation for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League and this Saturday, July 3, they made the hiring of the Mexican midfielder official Erick Aguirre.

Through their social networks, Striped announced the hiring of Aguirre, who comes from the Tuzos del Pachuca and that it becomes the third incorporation of the royal group.

“Welcome to Club de Futbol Monterrey Rayados, @ Erickg_14! Now you are part of this great family in which we will seek to achieve great things together. Today you start scratching your story! “

– Rayados (@Rayados) July 3, 2021

“Erick Aguirre, a young Mexican soccer player who plays in various positions in defense and midfield, is starting this Saturday, July 3, a new player for the Monterrey Rayados Soccer Club.”

The signing of Erick Aguirre joins the hiring of Duván Vergara and Esteban Andrada, although the latter has not been officially presented by the club, despite the fact that he already trains with the team.

