Liga MX: Rayados loses Stefan Medina for the Clásico Regio vs Club Tigres

The Rayados de Monterrey have closed with their preparation training, to face a new edition of the Regio Classic as a visitor against the UANL Tigres, in the match corresponding to matchday 16 of the MX League in the Closing tournament 2021.

The whole of the Gang that the coach runs Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre has received the bad news that the defender Stefan medina It may not be available for the game against the felines to be held at the University stadium.

According to information from Jose Manuel Elgueta, reporter of Multimedia, the Colombian defender will not be able to play the Classic Regio due to an injury, added to the absence of the Argentine Nicolas Sanchez.

Bad news scratched a starting player, Stefan Medina, will miss the Monterrey classic. He and Nico will be the ones discarded in the meeting this Saturday.

I am confident that Edson will have a great game.

The Rayados de Monterrey will seek to break the streak of two consecutive losses in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League against the Tigres of the UANL and stay in the direct league positions.

