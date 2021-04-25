Liga MX: Rayados loses Rogelio Funes Mori for the duel against Mazatlán

Rogelio Funes Mori will have to wait to break the goal record of Humberto “the Pacifier” Suazo with the Rayados del Monterrey, since he will not be able to be in the last Matchday of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, against Mazatlán FC.

The “Twin” Funes Mori received a yellow card against Tigres de la UANL, in the Classic Regio, so he will be suspended for accumulating cards when adding a total of six so far in the tournament.

In this way, Rogelio Funes Mori would also be saying goodbye to the fight for the scoring title of the Clausura 2021, as he will be left with nine goals with one match remaining, while Pedro Alexis Canelo and Nicolás Ibáñez are in the lead with 10 .

Even with a couple of games remaining in Matchday 16 and with a full date, the Rayados are in fourth place, which would give them a direct pass to Liguilla, so Funes Mori will have to wait until this phase to try to overcome the “Pacifier”.

