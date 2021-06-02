Liga MX: Rayados improves offer for Esteban Andrada; they offer a millionaire and a player

The Rayados de Monterrey are still looking for their reinforcements for the Apertura 2021 and in addition to having the Mexican Héctor Moreno and Andrés Guardado in their sights, they would be looking for a goalkeeper and the main option remains the Boca Junioros goalkeeper, Esteban Andrada.

Rayados does not give up his desire to have the Argentine goalkeeper and according to Diego Medina of TUDN, they launched a new offer that includes a player.

Rayados would be offering Dorlan Pabón and 5 million for the Boca goalkeeper, who would have asked to leave the team for the following season.

Rayados, in the first instance, offered 2 million for the goalkeeper, an offer that was rejected. However, now, according to the source, the representative would have knocked on Rayados’ door and with an improved offer, the negotiations could move forward.

Andrada, a 30-year-old goalkeeper, has worn the shirt of Lanus, Arsenal de Sarandí and Boca Juniors.

