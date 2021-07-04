Liga MX: Rayados gives the ‘first blow’ to Tigres UANL for the Apertura 2021

The Rayados de Monterrey announced today to Erick Aguirre as a reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League, a signing that they beat the Tigres of the UANL, the greatest sporting rival, since those now led by Miguel Herrera, wanted the ‘jewel’ of the Tuzos del Pachuca to strengthen their defending.

According to what was revealed by José Manuel Elgueta, the Rayados won the ‘milestone’ from the Tigres by reinforcing themselves with Erick Aguirre, since the cats would have had approaches that the Pachuca youth squad, but it was La Pandilla’s that finally became with their services.

“The hiring of Erick Aguirre is a sensational success for the board. The Mexican bomb so far. In addition, they won it from the archrival, their friends forever, they are not going to tell them, or stand out. The classic on the desk, in this one, was won by La Pandilla. ”, He revealed.

The signing of Erick Aguirre joins the hiring of Duván Vergara and Esteban Andrada, although the latter has not been officially presented by the club, despite the fact that he already trains with the team.

With the Tuzos del Pachuca Erick Aguirre played a total of 167 games in which he scored 7 goals and gave 20 assists.

