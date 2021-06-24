Liga MX: Rayados fans cry over the signing of Marcelo Barovero to Atlético San Luis

Atlético San Luis has once again stolen the spotlight in the transfer market of the MX League, heading to Opening tournament 2021 after confirming the arrival of goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero to the institution.

Through social networks, the Potosí team led by coach Marcelo Méndez informed his faithful fans of the signing of the Argentine goalkeeper after his brief stay in the old continent with him Burgos CF of soccer in Spain.

After the news, the comments and reactions from Rayados de Monterrey fans did not wait, showing their feelings for the return of goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero as a reinforcement of Atlético San Luis.